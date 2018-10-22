Packers' Trevor Davis: Not expected to practice this week
Head coach Mike McCarthy does not expect Davis (hamstring) to practice this week, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Davis, who's eligible to return to practice this week for the first time, is considered one of Green Bay's most likely candidates to be activated off of IR this season. However, it doesn't seem as if the return specialist is particularly close to being game ready, which presumably keeps the door open for Ty Montgomery to continue handling kickoff returns while Tramon Williams takes care of punts.
