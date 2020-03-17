Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Staying in Green Bay
Lancaster will remain with the Packers after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lancaster spent his first two seasons in Green Bay after going undrafted in 2018. He started 10 of 16 games in 2019 and accumulated 30 tackles (17 solo) in the process. The 25-year-old also added 1.5 sacks.
