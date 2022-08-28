The Raiders placed Lancaster (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Barring an injury settlement, Lancaster will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The undrafted defensive lineman out of Northwestern racked up 31 tackles over 16 appearances with the Packers last season, but he signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas this offseason.
