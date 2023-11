Nijman (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman left the Packers' Week 8 loss to the Vikings with a foot injury, but he was able to log limited practice sessions all week and it seems as if he's moved past the issue. Nijman replaced the struggling Rasheed Walker last Sunday, and now that he has no injury designation for Week 9, he has a chance to take over Green Bay's starting left tackle role.