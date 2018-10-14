Panthers' Cam Newton: Accounts for 318 total yards in loss

Newton completed 27-of-40 attempts for 275 yards, with two touchdowns, an interception, and 43 rushing yards on nine carries during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

The polarizing Panthers quarterback stood on the Redskins' 16-yard line in the waning moments, facing a second down with the ball in hand and an opportunity to get Carolina to 4-1 on the season. Newton entered the decisive moment having completed a stellar 27-of-37 passes, but when it counted most, it was Washington's defense that stepped up in the clutch situation by forcing three consecutive incompletions to seal the victory for the Burgundy and Gold. Newton and the Panthers now face a Week 7 road trip to Philadelphia, to take on the defending champions and an Eagles' secondary ranking 20th in passing yards allowed per game.