Panthers' Cam Newton: Likely to be released
The Panthers are expected to release Newton (foot) on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Recent reports suggested Newton would work with the Panthers to find a trade partner, but it seems they haven't had any luck in that regard. The veteran QB will soon hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
