Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited again Tuesday

Newton (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Newton's practice reps will likely be restricted throughout the campaign in order to limit the strain on his throwing arm following offseason surgery, but even with the Panthers facing their quickest turnaround of the season in Week 6, the quarterback is expected to be behind center Thursday against the Eagles. For what it's worth, Newton said following the practice that he could play Tuesday if he needed to, according to David Newton of ESPN.com, suggesting that the 2015 NFL MVP isn't concerned about his right shoulder. Newton's recent results would seem to back up his confidence in his health, as he's overcome a shaky start to the season to complete 77.4 percent of his passes while tossing six touchdowns against one interception the last two weeks in wins over the Patriots and Lions.