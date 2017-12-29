Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice

Newton (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Per usual, Newton was limited Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a full practice Friday. The Panthers are limiting his reps to reduce the stress on his surgically repaired right arm. Newton completed 13 of 24 passes for only 137 yards against the Falcons in Week 9, but he made up for it with nine carries for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 victory.