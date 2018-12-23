Panthers' Cam Newton: Set to avoid surgery
Newton isn't expected to require another surgery on his sore right shoulder after recent scans detected no structural damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Newton suffered a partially torn rotator cuff in the shoulder late in the 2016 campaign and ultimately required a procedure after that season. The signal-caller has gone on to start the Panthers' subsequent 30 regular-season contests, but that streak will come to an end Sunday against the Falcons after Carolina elected to shut Newton down earlier in the week. Newton has noticed pronounced weakness in the shoulder throughout the second half of the season and was shut down after the Week 15 loss to New Orleans ended the team's playoff hopes. Fortunately for Newton, it sounds like he'll be able to treat the injury with rest and rehab and should be at full strength by the time OTAs commence. Taylor Heinicke is slated to start the Panthers' final two games of 2018.
