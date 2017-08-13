Play

Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing in team drills

Newton (shoulder) threw passes in team drills for the first time in 14 days at Sunday's practice, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

Limited to individual work and position drills the past two weeks, Newton took a step forward four days after the Panthers' preseason opener. It's still unclear if he'll see action during the exhibition schedule, but the Panthers are counting on his availability for Week 1 in San Francisco.

