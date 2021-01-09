Thomas finished the 2020 season with 20 catches on 31 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played.

Thomas was expected to assume a larger role in Carolina's passing game following the departure of long-time Pro-Bowler Greg Olsen, but that simply did not manifest despite Thomas playing about 65 percent of the offensive snaps. In fact, the former fourth-rounder's final production closely mirrored that from 2019, when he experienced significant dips from his promising rookie campaign. With 2021 marking the final year of Thomas' current contract, he should be plenty motivated to elevate his involvement, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be featured more, and the Panthers could always add another option at tight end.