Panthers' James Onwualu: Joins Panthers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
Carolina signed
Onwualu (knee) to a contract Wednesday.
Onwualu spent the entire 2019 campaign on Jacksonville's injured reserve list. Now healthy, he'll have just a few days to make an impression with the
Panthers before the team is forced to begin roster cuts. More News
