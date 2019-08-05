Jaguars' James Onwualu: Carted off practice field
Onwualu suffered a right leg injury at practice Monday and exited the field via a cart, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Onwualu sustained the injury during a kickoff period, but the specifics of the issue remain unclear. An extended absence would diminish the 24-year-old's chances of cracking the 53-man roster as he is competing for a special-teams role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...