Onwualu was ruled out for the 2019 season Tuesday with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Onwualu sustained the injury Monday during the special teams' perioud, and had to be carted of the field. The Jaguars are now looking extremely thin at the linebacker position, considering Jack Ryan (knee) , Quincy Williams (knee) and Telvin Smith (personal) are also dealing with ailments of their own. Expect the team to move Onwualu to the injured reserve soon in order for him to stay on the roster.

