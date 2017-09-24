Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Hurts left knee
Benjamin is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Saints due to a left knee injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Benjamin was the victim of an awkward tackle in which his left leg was bent behind his body, forcing a significant limp as he went to the sideline. Team trainers were seen evaluating his left knee, an ominous sign as the one that endured a torn ACL in August of 2015. As long as he's out, Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel will act as the Panthers' top three wide receivers.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Injures left leg•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Back for practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out Wednesday with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Steps up production in Week 2 win•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Quiet in opener•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...