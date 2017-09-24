Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Hurts left knee

Benjamin is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Saints due to a left knee injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Benjamin was the victim of an awkward tackle in which his left leg was bent behind his body, forcing a significant limp as he went to the sideline. Team trainers were seen evaluating his left knee, an ominous sign as the one that endured a torn ACL in August of 2015. As long as he's out, Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel will act as the Panthers' top three wide receivers.