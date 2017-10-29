Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Big impact in return

Coleman finished with nine tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Coleman had missed Carolina's previous three games due to a knee injury, but the veteran didn't skip a beat in his return to the fold. Along with claiming a fumble, Coleman led the Panthers in tackles, reestablishing his presence at the back end of the team's defense.

