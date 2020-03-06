Panthers' Mario Addison: Ready to test market
Addison plans to test the free agent market, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Addison has led the Panthers in sacks for four straight seasons, and while it's still possible that he could re-sign with the team, it looks as though he'll at least explore what sort of a return he commands when free agency begins March 18. Entering his age-33 season, Addison boasts a track record of both consistent production and health. He's played at least 14 regular-season games in seven consecutive campaigns.
