Play

Hemingway signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hemingway spent the 2019 season on Carolina's practice squad, and he'll remain with the team heading into the offseason. With Greg Olsen's future with the Panthers uncertain, Hemingway could benefit from additional available opportunities in the team's tight end room.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories