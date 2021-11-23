Hemingway reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Hemingway made his first appearance of the 2021 season in Week 11 against Carolina, logging four snaps on special teams. He could find himself elevated from the practice squad again in Week 12 against Seattle given numerous injuries at tight end for Washington.
