Tremble (illness) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tremble sat out Week 13 due to a hip injury, and while the issue followed him into Weeks 14 and 15, he was able to play through it in those contests. This week, his practice reps are being impacted by an illness, so his status will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. As for the Panthers' other tight ends on the active roster, Ian Thomas (ankle) again was limited Thursday, while Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) was a full participant.