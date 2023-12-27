Tremble reeled in four of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Tremble's 59 yards in the contest were a season-high for the veteran tight end. The 23-year-old dominated the tight end snap share, playing 73 percent of offensive snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, Stephen Sullivan and Ian Thomas played 21 and 18 percent of snaps, respectively. Tremble is the clear No. 1 option at tight end, but his inconsistent production make him a difficult option to trust for fantasy purposes. The Panthers visit the Jaguars in Week 17.