Tremble finished the regular season with 23 catches on 32 targets for 194 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Tremble's receiving production has been strikingly similar each of his three NFL seasons, yet 2023 marginally marked his best campaign yet. The tight end will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and will look to remain a complementary option in what will hopefully be an improved offense under a new coaching staff.