Panthers' Tre Boston: Active against Denver
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
at
11:56 am ET 1 min read
Boston (hamstring) is active Week 14 against the Broncos.
Boston hasn't missed a game yet this season, and that won't change despite being a late addition to the injury report Friday. The team's third-leading tackler appears good to go for his regular role as the starting free safety.
