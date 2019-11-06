The Panthers signed Horton on Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horton played 32 games with the Panthers over the last two seasons and recorded 41 tackles and seven sacks. He hasn't played for another team since, and he'll add depth behind starters Gerald McCoy and Vernon Butler going forward.

