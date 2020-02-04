Panthers' Wes Horton: Calls it a career
Horton announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal Instagram.
Horton was cut by the Saints on Sept. 9 and signed with the Panthers ahead of Week 10. The 30-year-old defensive end played six of eight games down the stretch, and he averaged 20 snaps per game when active. Horton never played a game for an organization other than the Panthers, and his career ends with 97 tackles and 15.5 sacks over seven pro seasons (83 games).
