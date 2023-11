Hesse (undisclosed) was activated from the Falcons' practice squad injured list Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Hesse will now be able to practice with the team after being out of action since Oct. 3. The Iowa product suited up for the team's Week 1 game against the Panthers and now that he's healthy again, will work to find his way back to the active roster after appearing in all 17 games for Atlanta last season.