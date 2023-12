The Falcons elevated Hesse to their active roster Saturday, Scott Balr of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old tight end is in line to make his third appearance of Atlanta's 2023 campaign this Sunday. Over the course of his three-year NFL career, Hesse has appeared in 27 games (all with the Falcons), catching 14 of his 17 targets for 132 yards.