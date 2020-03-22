Patriots' Brandon Copeland: Heads to AFC East rival
The Patriots and Copeland agreed to terms on a contract Sunday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Copeland spent the past two seasons with the Jets, starting 13 games at linebacker across that span. After he was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, the 28-year-old produced 42 tackles (27 solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Patriots are thin at linebacker at this point in the offseason, meaning Copeland could have a shot at a starting role for 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.