The Patriots and Copeland agreed to terms on a contract Sunday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Copeland spent the past two seasons with the Jets, starting 13 games at linebacker across that span. After he was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, the 28-year-old produced 42 tackles (27 solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Patriots are thin at linebacker at this point in the offseason, meaning Copeland could have a shot at a starting role for 2020.