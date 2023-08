Copeland announced he was retiring Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Copeland was still a free agent at the time of the announcement and last played with the Ravens in 2022, appearing in three games. The 32-year-old also previously spent time with the Falcons, Patriots, Jets and Lions. He'll finish his career with a total of 85 games played, across seven seasons, and 163 combined tackles and eight sacks.