Copeland (knee) worked out with the Ravens on Wednesday, Matt Lombardo of Heavy On Sports reports.

Copeland underwent postseason knee surgery this past January. His work out with the Ravens indicates he is finally recovered from the issue. The linebacker played in 16 consecutive games for the Falcons last season following an absence in Week 1. He recorded 39 tackles (23) solo and two passes defensed in a rotational role for Atlanta's lienbacker unit.