Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Misses Pro Bowl with injury
Hightower will not participate in the Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.
Hightower's undisclosed injury didn't prevent him from playing 97 percent of defensive snaps during the wild-card loss to Tennessee, during which he notched nine tackles (eight solo). There's not yet any reason to believe that the 29-year-old is in danger of missing the beginning of New England's offseason program. Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named to the Pro Bowl in Hightower's stead.
