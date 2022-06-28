Langi (knee) has been participating in offseason workouts after ending the 2021 campaign on injured reserve, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Langi appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, playing mostly on special teams, before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in October. He eventually returned to practice but was never activated to the 53-man roster. Now healthy, he'll look to carve out a role in New England's linebacking corps, which lost Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy this offseason.