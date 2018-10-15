Barner was on the field for five of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

In the process, Barner carried three times for 16 yards, while working behind Sony Michel and James White. For now, Barner is off the fantasy radar, but if White ever misses any time, Barner could potentially carve out some short-term utility in PPR formats.

