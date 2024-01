The Patriots signed Pettway to a two-year contract to their active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pettway joined the Patriots' practice squad Dec. 26 after trying out with the team a month prior. Now that he's on the active roster, he'll provide depth at tight end behind Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown, the latter of whom is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets with a rib injury.