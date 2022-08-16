Butler (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Butler joined the Cardinals last season after three years in Tennessee, but he ultimately decided to retire without playing a regular season game for Arizona. After getting released in February of this year, Butler returned to the Patriots on a two-year deal in March with expectations that he'd compete for a starting gig. Now Butler will be forced to miss a second-straight season due to what at this time is an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old did play in the Patriots' preseason loss to the Giants on Thursday and recorded a tackle.