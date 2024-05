Onwenu is slated to be the Patriots' starting right tackle in 2024, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Owenwu has bounced around New England's offensive line playing guard and tackle for the last two seasons, but that is no longer the plan for the 26-year-old. The 2020 sixth-rounder recently signed a three-year, $57 million contract extension with the team, whose new coaching staff views the Michigan product as exclusively a tackle.