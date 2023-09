Onwenu played 46 of a total possible 74 snaps in Sunday's 24-17 loss versus Miami, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Onwenu opened New England's training camp on the PUP list and subsequently had to sit out of Week 1, but he said it felt good to play again in Week 2 and now figures to work his way back to a full-time role in the coming weeks. He'll most likely start at right guard in Week 3 at the Jets.