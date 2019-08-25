Patriots' Robert Martin: Latches on with New England
The Patriots signed Martin to a contract Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Martin's latest stop was with the Giants this offseason, but found a new home as training camp winds down. The Rutgers product faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but could make an appearance in the final two preseason games.
