Mayowa registered three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Mayowa is loving his second gig in Oakland -- he spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the team -- as he now has a career-high seven sacks through eight games. The 28-year-old is still a flaky IDP play with just 13 tackles in that span.