Butler (concussion) is slated to compete for a role in the Raiders' linebacker corps this season, Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. of Sports Illustrated reports.

The 23-year-old suffered a concussion during Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. Butler appeared in 15 games last year and totaled 11 tackles for Las Vegas. Barring any setbacks, the Arizona State product is slated to backup Robert Spillane at weakside linebacker.