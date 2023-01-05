Butler (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Butler was forced out with a concussion during the Week 17 loss to the 49ers. The 22-year-old did manage to log a limited practice Wednesday, though it appears he's yet to fully clear protocols after finishing Week 18 prep as a non-participant Thursday. Butler recorded 11 tackles as a core special-teamer across 15 games this season, and his absence will leave Las Vegas with three available linebackers Saturday versus Kansas City.