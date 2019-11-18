Raiders' Darren Waller: Records 78 receiving yards
Waller caught five of seven targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
Waller led the team in targets while finishing averaging a solid 15.6 yards per reception. He ripped off a long gain of 32 yards, and although he was held mostly to shorter gains on the rest of his grabs, he finished with his highest receiving output since Week 7. Although Waller hasn't reached the end zone in the last three games, he could still have opportunities to produce next Sunday against the Jets.
