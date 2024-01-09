Waller brought in five of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Philadelphia.

Waller played just over half of New York's offensive snaps in the contest and finished tied for the team lead in receptions. That led to the fourth-highest yardage mark among Giants pass catchers on an unusually productive day for the team through the air. Waller missed five games in the middle of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, but he was reasonably productive when healthy despite New York's offensive struggles, and he finished the season with 52 catches (on 74 targets) for 552 yards and a touchdown over 12 contests. Waller is under contract through 2026 and should return next season as the Giants' primary tight end and one of the team's biggest threats in the passing game.