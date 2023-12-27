Waller was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

In two appearances since missing five games due to a right hamstring injury, Waller has hauled in six of 11 targets for 72 yards, including a catch of 20-plus yards on both occasions. He did appear to get banged up on his 20-yard snag with 26 seconds remaining during the Giants' last-ditch effort Monday at Philadelphia, but no health concern emerged until the first practice report of Week 17 prep. Waller will have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams.