Raiders' Demetrius McCray: Scooped up by Raiders
McCray inked a deal with the Raiders on Friday, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports
McCray, who spent his first three seasons with the Jaguars, joined the the Seahawks during training camp. He was ultimately placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, and subsequently reached an injury settlement with the club. He is now seemingly back to full health, and should help provide depth in the Raiders secondary.
