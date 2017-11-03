Raiders' Demetrius McCray: Set to sit Sunday
McCray was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury.
McCray was picked up in early October to provide depth to a injury-battered Raiders secondary, but now he's joining the list of wounded players. With a bye week on tap following Sunday's contest, McCray will have some extra time to recover from the knee issue.
