Booker, who rushed five times for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos, finished up the 2020 season with 93 carries for 423 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. He also added 17 receptions for 84 yards on 21 targets.

Booker, who tallied two total carries of 20-plus yards throughout his first four seasons in the league with Denver, compiled four such runs in his first campaign as a Raider. Booker's season was highlighted by a Week 10 performance against his former team that included 16 carries for 81 yards and a pair of scores in just 26 offensive snaps. The 28-year-old cooled off down the stretch, however, averaged 4.0 yards per carry or less in each of the team's final seven contests. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so Booker's future in Las Vegas is uncertain at this point.