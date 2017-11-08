McDonald logged 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's win over Miami.

McDonald played 67 defensive snaps for the second consecutive week as injuries to David Amerson (foot) and Gareon Conley (shin) have thinned the Raiders' secondary. They'll have a chance to further their recoveries during the team's upcoming bye, but McDonald could see an increased role in Week 11 against Tom Brady and the Patriots.