McDonald will start in Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Bills, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McDonald has played on just 31 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps this season. With David Amerson (foot) and Gareon Conley (shin) both sidelined, McDonald is being forced up the depth chart. Expect him to see a significant role on defense as long as he's one of the team's starting corners.