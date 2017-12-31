McDonald (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The knee injury limited McDonald's participation in practice throughout the week, but he'll be able to steer clear of his second absence of the season. McDonald has played at least 40 defensive snaps in eight of the Raiders' last nine games and should retain a sizable role in the team's secondary with David Amerson (foot) sidelined for the season finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories